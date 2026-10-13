GPS apps take travelers to Burbank Airport's old terminal location on opening day

Burbank Airport's new terminal faced some opening-day troubles after GPS apps took travelers to the old terminal on Tuesday.

CBS LA saw people posting about the confusion and tested it out for ourselves on Apple Maps. We got the same result, with the GPS sending us to the old terminal, a few hundred yards from the new $1.3 billion one.

Traveler Steve Dashevsky ran into the same problem using Apple Maps as well.

"We put in info for the airport, and it brought us to the old terminal, which is surprising," he said. "I didn't even know they had a new one."

Nate Vanderschaff took a selfie after landing at the old terminal on Monday afternoon. On his way back home the next day, his ride-share driver had to ignore his maps app because it was sending him to the wrong location.

"Google Maps is trying to get people to jump the wall over there," Vanderschaff said.

Aviation enthusiast Darren Campion flew into Burbank on Monday to experience the new terminal on opening day. He had to do a bit of research to figure out that the new entrance is on Winona Avenue, but his phone hadn't updated.

"It's still showing all of the walking directions to the old terminal," he said.

The terminal also has a new ride-share pick-up spot, where Janay Bridges and her sister struggled to order a ride.

"With all of the circles and the red, I don't want them to be driving around and cancel our Lyft because they can't find us," Bridges said. "Then, we have to deal with the charges."

The airport said it's been working with ride-share and mapping companies leading up to this opening. It acknowledged that the rollout hasn't been smooth but is working to keep its information up to date.