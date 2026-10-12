Final flights depart from Hollywood Burbank Airport ahead of new terminal's grand opening

Monday night marked the end of an era at Hollywood Burbank Airport, as the final flights departed to make way for the brand-new terminal's grand opening on Tuesday.

While fliers say they're excited for a more elevated experience, they're mostly hopeful that flying in and out of the airport remains as simple as it's always been.

"It's really old school. Everybody really loves it," said Molly Cronin, one of the final fliers at the old terminal. "I am going to kinda miss it."

The brand new terminal, which is located just around the corner from the old building, at Hollywood Way and Winona Avenue, is approximately 50% bigger, but has 14 gates, just like its predecessor. Airport officials say that the spacious new building has more amenities and provides travelers with a modern take on the iconic old Hollywood vibe they're known for.

"I'm excited. I was just looking at all the pictures, and so I'll be excited when I go fly to Boise to see the grandkids," said Debra Galiher.

The original 1930 building is set to be demolished soon, because it sits too close to the runway and presents safety hazards, according to airport officials. Once it's gone, the airport will use the space to extend its taxiways and expand the active airfield.

"For 96 years, the legacy terminal served us well, but no longer meets FAA design guidelines or California seismic standards," said Hollywood Burbank Airport Executive Director John Hatanaka.

He said they've worked hard to keep what matters most to the community, so travelers can still expect the hassle-free feel of moving through the quaint airport, paired with the cinematic experience of walking out of the terminal onto the tarmac before boarding.

"We're looking forward to seeing how everyone from staff to airlines to the passengers enjoy what the new terminal has to offer," Hatanaka said.