Gov. Gavin Newsom files lawsuit against Norwalk over homeless shelter ban

After barring the city from state housing and homelessness funds, Gov. Gavin Newsom filed a lawsuit against Norwalk after it passed a homeless shelter ban.

"The Norwalk city council's failure to reverse this ban, despite knowing it is unlawful, is inexcusable," Newsom said. "No community should turn its back on its residents in need."

In August, Norwalk instituted a moratorium on emergency shelters, certain business and supportive housing developments. Two months later, the council unanimously extended the ban, which also applies to convenience stores, laundromats, car washes and payday loan providers, for another 10 months. A day after the ordinance passed, California's Department of Housing Community Development alerted Norwalk city leaders that the ban violated several state laws, including the Housing Crisis Act, and gave them until Sept. 23 to repeal it.

Norwalk did not.

FILE- Gov. Gavin Newsom sued the city of Norwalk after it refused to repeal a ban on homeless shelters. Getty Images

As a result, the California leaders disqualified Norwalk from receiving housing and homelessness funds from the state in early October. Newsom threatened to sue the city if "they refuse to change course," according to an October statement from his office.

After a month, Norwalk's ban on shelters remained in place.

"Today's lawsuit should come as no surprise. Despite receiving several warnings, the City of Norwalk has refused to repeal its unlawful ban on new supportive housing for our most vulnerable residents. Enough is enough," Attorney General Rob Bonta said.

According to the governor's office, the city of Norwalk has been awarded nearly $29 million for housing and other resources for people struggling with homelessness over the last five years. However, the city has failed to meet state goals for providing enough housing, issuing permits for just 3.5% of the housing units it was assigned in the most recent state cycle.

"Every city and county in California has a legal obligation to help solve our homelessness crisis," Bonta said. "We have not, and will not hesitate, to ensure that everyone with the power to approve or disapprove housing takes their duties seriously."

The city of Norwalk did not immediately respond to a request for comment.