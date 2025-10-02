California Gov. Newsom signs bills aimed at protecting elections from interference

Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a pair of bills into law aimed at protecting the state's elections from interference from what he calls "sweepstakes from billionaires seeking to buy elections."

Newsom signed Senate Bill 42 (SB 42) and Senate Bill 398 (SB 398), both authored by Sen. Tom Umberg from Orange County, who says the laws will help protect the integrity of California's elections by ensuring voters' interests remain at the center of democracy. SB 398 passed the Senate floor unanimously before arriving at Newsom's desk. On the other hand, SB 42 had opposition from several Republican senators who claimed it diverts public funding from other issues. It passed the Senate floor 29-8, with three NVR votes.

"These new laws further protect Californians' voices and civic participation in what makes our state and our country great," Newsom said.

SB 398, also known as the Criminalizing Lotteries for Voter Registration, makes it a crime to offer money or valuable incentives to someone in exchange for registering to vote. Umberg accused Elon Muskof doing this in 2024 when his organization America PAC "signaled their intention to award two Wisconsin voters each a $1 million prize for attaching their signatures to a petition pertaining to the state's current Supreme Court election."

According to Newsom's office, it is currently not a crime to pay someone to register to vote.

"This legislation was introduced after national groups attempted to exploit loopholes in federal law by dangling million-dollar prize drawings in exchange for signatures or registrations," Umberg said.

People who violate the law could face fines up to $10,000, up to five years in prison, or both.

SB 42, also known as the Public Financing Fair Elections Act, will add a measure to the November 2026 ballot allowing voters to decide whether to repeal the current statewide prohibition on public campaign financing.

According to Umberg, only charter cities are allowed to establish public financing programs, while others are banned under a 1988 initiative. Sb42 aims at restoring local and state authority to create those programs while requiring protections for taxpayer dollars.

The measure would not require public financing but would allow voters and local government to make the choice.

Umberg said if it is approved by voters, it would "help level the playing field, reduce the influence of wealthy donors, and open the door for a more diverse pool of candidates to run for office."

"California has sent a clear message: our democracy belongs to the people," Umberg said. "These laws reaffirm California's commitment to fair, transparent, and accessible elections."