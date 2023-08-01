Got $2500? You can have a private helicopter fly you to Taylor Swift's concert

Swifties hoping to catch the Eras Tour concert on time can charter their own private helicopter to bypass much of the traffic most likely accompanying one of the most anticipated concerts in the last decade.

You'll need $2500 of course, but what would Taylor do?

Taylor Swift performs at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on July 28, 2023. Chris Tuite

For the duration of Taylor Swift's visit to Inglewood, IEX Helicopters is offering chartered trips to Hawthorne Airport which is two miles away from Eras Tour stage at SoFi Stadium. Swifties can bring at least five friends to any Los Angeles or Orange County airport for the one-way trip which would cost about $416 per person.

The cost would include a $250 credit for an SUV ride to SoFi.

IEX will offer the service during Swift's initial three appearances from Aug. 3-5 and then for her final two on Aug. 8-9.

"We only just launched this promotion," said IEX spokesperson Ben Villalobos. "But with the last-minute nature of the market, we expect to see demand come in as we get closer to the first show date."

He added that this is not the first time that the company has offered flights to concerts or festivals, flying about 200 people to festivals like Coachella every year.

For $2500 you can get your own helicopter to Taylor Swift's highly anticipated concert. IEX Helicopters

Those wishing to learn more about the additional fees associated with the helicopter ride to SoFi can either call (800) 228-2566 or visit their website.