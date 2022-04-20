Good Samaritan shot in head while stopping robbery in Sunset Strip

A family's plea to find the people who shot their son

A San Diego County resident was shot in the head while trying to protect his friend after a man tried to rob them at gunpoint near Pink Taco on the Sunset Strip.

"I feel lost, anger," said Donna Martin the victim's mother. "Just broken. I'm waiting for a miracle."

Donna's son, Chris, was in Los Angeles for a birthday party this past weekend. Chris and a friend left a nightclub around 3 a.m. Saturday near the Pink Taco off the Sunset Strip when a man approached one of them. According to police, Chris's friend was entering an SUV to leave, held him up at gunpoint and demanded his valuables.

"He didn't for a moment think of his safety," he just wanted to save his friend."

When Martin tried to step in, the gunman shot him in the head. According to Donna, two people ran into a car and drove away after shooting her son.

"He yells 'No, stop," said Donna. "Then someone else shoots Christopher."

Chris was rushed to a hospital and remains in critical condition.

"He's in grave condition right now," said his father Michael.

Chris excelled at Otay Ranch High and received a full scholarship to play football at U.C. Davis. After graduation, he started three different businesses including a brand management company. He also released three rap albums.

"Everything he does has a passion and a purpose behind it," said Michael.

The Martins keep a vigil by his bedside and are calling for anyone with information to step forward.

"Without you, justice can't be properly served," said Donna.