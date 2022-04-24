Good news for UCLA fans: Tyger Campbell intends to return for senior season

The UCLA men's basketball team has another veteran player staying in school.

Point guard Tyger Campbell intends on playing next season in Westwood, his mother, Jennifer Krekeler-Campbell, told the Los Angeles Times.

Campbell has been the Bruins' floor general over the past three seasons, helping the team reach the program's first Final Four appearance since 2008 in 2020-21 and the Sweet 16 last season.

In 33 games during the 2021-22 campaign, Campbell averaged 11.9 points and 4.5 assists per game as a junior for UCLA. His court vision and ability to run the team's offense on the court has provided a reliable leader for head coach Mick Cronin to rely on.

Campbell becomes the second Bruin this week to announce he is staying in school.

Junior guard and Camarillo native Jaime Jacquez Jr. announced earlier this week that he would be returning for another season with the Bruins.

During the team's Final Four run two seasons ago, Jacquez was one of the team's most reliable scorers.

Due to injuries in both of his ankles last season, Jacquez wasn't as effective due to his lingering injuries. Nevertheless, he still averaged 13.9 points and 5.7 rebounds in 34 games for the Bruins last season.

Jaime's younger sister Gabriela Jacquez, a senior at Camarillo High School, will play for the women's basketball team in 2022-23.