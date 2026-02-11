Goats graze Glendale's Verdugo Park early to get ahead of wildfire threat

The City of Glendale is starting its wildfire control efforts earlier this year, as a herd of goats was let loose Wednesday to begin chomping away at vegetation in Verdugo Park.

Throughout the week, goats will graze 20 acres of brush on the hillsides of the Verdugo Mountains park, including the slopes that lead to homes on Las Flores Drive.

"We focus on locations that are close to homes, and that are city-owned, and the goal is to get ahead of fire season," Patty Mundo, Glendale Fire Department, Fire Environmental Safety Specialist, said.

California Grazing Company releases goats to graze Verdugo Park. CBS LA

Getting the livestock out early in the year was needed after heavy rainfall accelerated vegetation growth, with more herds expected to return later in the summer to stay ahead of fire season and reduce risks.

Michael Clane's company, California Grazing Company, is partnering with the Glendale Fire Department, using goats for one component of the department's Vegetation Management Program.

"We can come in and get to places that are really hard to reach," Clane said. "The goats and sheep are great at climbing up mountains and hills."

Goats graze in Verdugo Park. CBS LA

He noted the animals are also good for areas where machinery would create noise concerns.

The Glendale City Council adopted the recently updated CAL FIRE Fire Hazard Severity Zone maps, which expanded high‑risk wildfire zones to nearly 15,000 acres.

The updated maps added more than 7,400 parcels to the Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zone, prompting the need for aggressive, layered mitigation strategies.

Goat grazing is one component of the Glendale Fire Department's Vegetation Management Program, which also includes mechanized brush clearance, inspections, and collaboration with residents to reduce community wildfire risk.