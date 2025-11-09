Thief takes $10k worth of high-end clothing from Glendale store, police say

Authorities are searching for a thief who took off with approximately $10,000 worth of high-end clothing from a streetwear store in Glendale on Friday.

It happened at around 7:30 p.m. at Qualité Los Angeles, which is located in the 1400 block of W. Kenneth Road, according to the Glendale Police Department.

Officers were called to the store after learning of the burglary, but by the time they arrived, the suspect had already fled from the area.

They said the incident is being investigated as grand theft due to the reported losses.

"He knew I was alone, I was only alone for 10 minutes," said Anthony Montes, the store manager working at the time. "I went in the back to get his size, and before I knew it, I heard some plastic. We keep all of our expensive clothes in plastic covers. Heard the plastic, came outside and he was gone."

Montes says that the burglary is surprising because the store had only opened a few months ago and happened in a family-friendly neighborhood.

Investigators haven't yet identified the suspect as they continue their search.