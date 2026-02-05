Glendale special education assistant charged with child sexual abuse

Glendale police officers arrested a special education assistant after a student accused him of child sexual abuse.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office charged Joseph Vladimir Sanchez, 25, with eight counts related to the allegations, including possession of child sexual assault material.

After appearing for his arraignment on Feb. 4, Sanchez was remanded into custody on a $6 million bail. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Glendale Police Department arrested Sanchez on Dec. 20 after he allegedly abused an 8-year-old special needs student at an elementary school. In the following months, investigators said they identified two more underage victims.

Detectives said Sanchez was not an employee of the city or the Glendale Unified School District but rather a contracted employee from the Covelo Group. Glendale PD said he was assigned to Columbus Elementary School and Glenoaks Elementary School.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims dating as far back as three years. Glendale PD released Sanchez's booking photo.

They asked anyone with information on the case to contact officers at (818) 548-4840.

Glendale Unified officials have fully cooperated with detectives and are offering support with identifying potential victims and witnesses, according to police.