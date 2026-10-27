GKN Aerospace holds community meeting for $100 million claims program

GKN Aerospace held a community meeting to explain how the $100 million claims program would work for the 50,000 people forced to evacuate their Garden Grove homes in May.

It's been five months since the residents were forced to flee their homes after one of GKN's chemical tanks, which was holding highly flammable materials, overheated and was at risk of exploding.

"People are still talking about it," resident Sandra Hague said. "My neighbors are still talking about the evacuation and how scary it was and how disrupting it was."

During the meeting, the company apologized to residents and said they were "committed to making it right."

As part of the $100 million program, GKN is offering people up to $300 for hotels and lodging, up to $50 a day for food and the same amount for transportation. Those who weren't able to go to work are eligible for up to $500 a day for lost wages.

"I think this is a pretty easy out for them," said John Schuster, who was evacuated from his home.

Some people had just minutes to pack their belongings, with no idea whether they would be gone for five days. Some left behind pets and important medications, having to risk their lives to return during the evacuation period.

"They've been good employers in Garden Grove, but they are acting like they are this little, small mom-and-pop operation here," Schuster said.

Businesses within the evacuation zone are also eligible for the program. Submitting a claim for reimbursement does not mean you cannot take legal action against GKN if you believe you are owed more. Enrollment in the program began today.