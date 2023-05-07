Watch CBS News
Los Angeles

Girl, 14, goes missing in Paramount

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Girl, 14, goes missing in Paramount
Girl, 14, goes missing in Paramount 00:25

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating an at-risk teen. 

Jaqualine Ramos Espinoza was last seen about 1 a.m. Saturday in the 8400 block of Fairton Street in Paramount.

Espinoza, 14, was described as a 5-foot, 3-inch tall Latino girl weighing 80 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, black and white pajama pants, and black and white Converse shoes.

Anyone with information as to Espinoza's whereabouts is asked to call authorities at 562-623-3500. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on May 7, 2023 / 8:45 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.