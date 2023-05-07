Girl, 14, goes missing in Paramount

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating an at-risk teen.

Jaqualine Ramos Espinoza was last seen about 1 a.m. Saturday in the 8400 block of Fairton Street in Paramount.

Espinoza, 14, was described as a 5-foot, 3-inch tall Latino girl weighing 80 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, black and white pajama pants, and black and white Converse shoes.

Anyone with information as to Espinoza's whereabouts is asked to call authorities at 562-623-3500.