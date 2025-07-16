The Getty Villa Museum returns to regular full schedule after Palisades Fire closure

The Getty Villa Museum in Pacific Palisades is resuming its regular public schedule on Wednesday after the museum launched a soft reopening three weeks ago following a Palisades Fire closure.

The museum had been closed for six months because of wildfire damage and has been open to the public with a limited schedule since June 27.

As the wind-driven Palisades Fire took off on Jan. 7, museum executives ultimately credited and thanked the Los Angeles Fire Department for saving the museum from destruction during the wildfire.

"The Villa was spared through the valiant efforts of the LAFD firefighters in the surrounding neighborhoods and targeted water drops," Getty representatives said.

The Getty Villa art museum is threatened by the flames of the wind-driven Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades, California, January 7, 2025. DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images

Museum officials stated that while the flames didn't damage any galleries or collectibles, trees, plants, and the irrigation system on the grounds were destroyed.

Cleanup and deep cleaning of indoor and outdoor spaces were done while the museum was closed, which included flushing the water system, replacing all air and water filters, and removing more than 1,300 fire-damaged trees.

"Museum galleries and library archives were sealed off from smoke by state-of-the-art air handling systems," J. Paul Getty Trust President Katherine Fleming said earlier. "The double-walled construction of the galleries also provides significant protection for the collections."

Museum representatives said the site may look different to returning visitors, with less vegetation and some burn damage to the outer grounds.

The Getty Villa's website asks guests to "step into the ancient world," to explore the Greek and Roman art, tranquil gardens and ocean breezes."

Starting Wednesday, July 16, the museum will be open from Wednesday to Monday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and has also increased the number of daily reservations available.

A new exhibition, The Kingdom of Pylos: Warrior-Princes of Ancient Greece, welcomes visitors, showcasing over 230 art pieces and artifacts from Messenia.

While admission is free, a reservation is required. Make reservations online or at (310) 440-7300. Parking is $25, and $15 after 3 p.m.

Fountain in the East Garden of the Getty Villa Cassia Davis