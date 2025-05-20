George Wendt, comedian and actor beloved as Norm on "Cheers," dies at 76

George Wendt, actor known best as Norm on "Cheers," dies at 76

George Wendt, actor known best as Norm on "Cheers," dies at 76

George Wendt, actor known best as Norm on "Cheers," dies at 76

George Wendt, the comedian and actor known for his beloved role as Norm on "Cheers," has died, a family representative told CBS News. He was 76.

Wendt, a Chicago native and the uncle of actor Jason Sudeikis, died peacefully in his sleep at home early Tuesday morning, according to his family.

George Wendt, at right, as Norm Peterson on "Cheers," with fellow cast members (L-R) Woody Harrelson, John Ratzenberger and Kelsey Grammer. NBCU Photo Bank

"George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him," the family's statement read. "He will be missed forever."

Wendt was best known playing Norm Peterson on the NBC sitcom "Cheers," which ran from 1982 to 1993. The role earned him six consecutive Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

He had been married to fellow actor Bernadette Birkett since 1978. Together, they had three children.

In 2024, Wendt and some of the cast of "Cheers" reunited at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, including Ted Danson, Rhea Perlman, Kelsey Grammer and John Ratzenberger.

George Wendt, at right, and the cast of "Cheers" reunited at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Jan. 15, 2024, in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Following his fame on the sitcom, Wendt went on to star in his own show, "The George Wendt Show," in 1995. The series ended with less than 10 episodes, but Wendt continued acting and appeared in several TV shows and movies, including "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" and "Saturday Night Live."

Wendt also lent his talent to the stage, playing Edna Turnblad in "Hairspray" on Broadway in 2007, according to the Associated Press. He was in the Tony Award-winning play "Art" in New York and London, and starred in the national tour of "12 Angry Men."