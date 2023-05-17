"General Hospital" actress Haley Pullos arrested for DUI in wrong-way crash in Pasadena

"General Hospital" actress Haley Pullos was arrested on suspicion of DUI for allegedly causing a wrong-way crash on the 134 Freeway in Pasadena in April.

The crash, which left her and another driver injured, happened at around 1:30 a.m. on April 29, when Pullos was driving eastbound on the freeway near Orange Grove Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. At some point, Pullos inexplicably swerved into opposite lanes, slamming head on into another vehicle.

Pullos, 24, was trapped inside of her mangled vehicle and had to be pulled from the wreckage by Pasadena Fire Department crews. She and the other driver were both injured and taken to hospitals, although the exact extent of their injuries and their current conditions were still not immediately known.

Freeway Rescue - 134/Orange Grove. Early this morning PFD responded to a traffic collision requiring rescue of occupants from both vehicles. Cause is unknown but always a reminder to stay within the speed limit, avoid drinking and stay off your phone. pic.twitter.com/mkuM7ZFfJ3 — Pasadena Fire Dept. (@PasadenaFD) April 29, 2023

According to the CHP, Pullos was ultimately arrested on suspicion of "driving under the influence of alcohol and driving the wrong way on a freeway, causing injury." Investigators also disclosed that Pullos had been involved in a separate hit-and-run incident prior to getting onto the freeway, but did not provide any further information on the matter.

Pullos is known for her time acting in "General Hospital," where she's played Molly Lansing-Davis since 2009.

According to Soap Opera Digest, Pullos' role has been temporarily recast, saying Pullos was on medical leave. Pullos sent the publication a statement saying "Unfortunately, I was involved in an automobile accident and I'm doing okay, but I am going to need a little time to recover. I will be back as soon as possible."