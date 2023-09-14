Gas leak prompts around 30 homes to be evacuated in Whittier

A natural gas leak prompted the evacuation of around 75 people from over 30 homes in Whittier Thursday morning.

The leak was reported around 1:30 a.m. and residents in the 7500 block of Vicki Drive and Coolhurst Drive were evacuated to nearby Phelan Language Academy at 7150 Cully Avenue.

Representatives with Southern California Gas are at the scene and are working with the Los Angeles County Fire Department to determine the cause of the leak.

The Red Cross was assisting families who were temporarily displaced by the leak.