Garfield and Roosevelt face off in the 89th annual East Los Angeles Classic

Inside SoFi Stadium, it's a historic battle for bragging rights at the 89th annual East Los Angeles Classic.

"I'm so excited — look I'm shaking!" said fan Samantha Salas.

Two storied varsity high school football teams — the Roosevelt Rough Riders and the Garfield Bulldogs — have been going head-to-head under the Friday night lights since 1925 — with the exception of 1939 and 1948 due to the Great Depression and World War II.

However, this is the very first time the iconic game has been played at Inglewood's Sofi Stadium, the home of the LA Rams and Chargers. The crowd said the location served as an unforgettable memory for the kids.

Garfield Bulldogs and Roosevelt Rough Riders face off in the East Los Angeles Classic. KCAL News

"Great experience for the kids," said former Bulldog Adrian Campos.

The seats were packed and the nostalgia was strong as the communities came together to celebrate their schools.

But in a sea of football fans, there was one person there for the jams.

"I came in here thinking I was coming to see the Black Eyed Peas," fan Javier Lujan said. I drive over here and get a ticket and it tells me you're here for a football game."

Confused, Lujan found out the concert was really a halftime show.

The Black Eyed Peas weren't the only thing distracting fans. With the World Series featuring the Dodgers going on as the two schools duke it out, people like Andrew Rico relived old memories while also watching the Boys in Blue face off against the New York Yankees face off in the Fall Classic.