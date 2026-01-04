Watch CBS News
Garden Grove police officer hit by car during foot pursuit, critically injured

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
/ CBS LA

An officer with the Garden Grove Police Department is in critical condition after he was hit by a car during a foot pursuit early Sunday morning.

According to a news release, officers were investigating an assault with a deadly weapon call in the area of Brookhurst Street and Stanford Avenue at 12:05 a.m. when the suspect, armed with a knife, ignored commands and fled officers.

In an ensuing foot pursuit, an officer, who remains unidentified publicly, was hit by a vehicle unrelated to the incident.

The officer was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. No additional details were immediately made available.

The original suspect was later caught and taken into custody. No additional details were immediatley made available.

