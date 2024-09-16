Watch CBS News
Local News

Garbage truck fire forces nearby Sun Valley residents to evacuate

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Sun Valley residents evacuated during garbage truck fire.
Sun Valley residents evacuated during garbage truck fire. 04:36

Police evacuated some Sun Valley residents while firefighters tried extinguishing a fire inside a garbage truck on Monday.

It started at about noon near 8440 block N. Laurel Canyon Boulevard. When firefighters arrived, they found the natural gas-powered trash truck engulfed in flames. 

The fire threatened a nearby residential structure. As a precaution, the Los Angeles Police Department evacuated about 21 homes inside a 300-foot safety perimeter. 

Firefighters allowed all but two households to return to their residences when crews reduced the fire to a smolder. They say no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.