Garbage truck fire forces nearby Sun Valley residents to evacuate

Police evacuated some Sun Valley residents while firefighters tried extinguishing a fire inside a garbage truck on Monday.

It started at about noon near 8440 block N. Laurel Canyon Boulevard. When firefighters arrived, they found the natural gas-powered trash truck engulfed in flames.

The fire threatened a nearby residential structure. As a precaution, the Los Angeles Police Department evacuated about 21 homes inside a 300-foot safety perimeter.

Firefighters allowed all but two households to return to their residences when crews reduced the fire to a smolder. They say no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.