Gal Gadot's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony disrupted by protest

Gal Gadot, who starred in "Wonder Woman" and "Fast and Furious" movies, was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, but not before the ceremony was briefly disrupted by dueling protests over the war in the Middle East.

Dozens of people gathered on Hollywood Boulevard just before the event began and despite a large tent blocking the sidewalk where her ceremony was to take place, the protesters were still able to create a brief 15 minute delay. Once the ceremony got underway they could still be heard chanting.

Protesters in front of the El Capitan Theater during Israeli actress Gal Gadot's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony in Los Angeles, California, on March 18, 2025. VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Gadot, who hails from Israel, has publicly expressed her opinions on the ongoing war on social media, offering her support for her home country.

She is the 2,804th star on the Walk of Fame.

"This is very surreal for me, and I feel like I'm the luckiest woman i know right now," she said when accepting the star.

Most recently, Gadot starred in the live-action remake of Disney classic "Snow White."

"I'm just a girl from a town in Israel ... and I could never imagine such moment," she said. "I never dreamed of becoming an actress, and I never knew these things are possible."

She was joined by "Fast and Furious" co-star Vin Diesel and "Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins at the ceremony.