Gabriel Pirani scores equalizer in four-goal first half as Galaxy and San Diego play to 2-2 draw

Gabriel Pirani scored the equalizer for Los Angeles in a four-goal first half to help the Galaxy earn a 2-2 draw with San Diego FC on Saturday night.

Los Angeles (10-11-10) jumped in front in the 4th minute when Sergi Roberto set up João Klauss for his ninth goal in 14 appearances this season.

Anders Dreyer pulled San Diego (8-12-10) even in the 10th minute when he scored on a penalty kick. Dreyer's 13th goal of the season came after Cédric Bakambu was fouled by LA keeper JT Marcinkowski.

The Galaxy regained the lead seven minutes later when Erik Thommy used assists from Harbor Miller and Marco Reus to score for the second time this season.

Pirani netted the equalizer in the 39th minute to cap the scoring. It was the midfielder's fourth goal in 10 matches this season.

Marcinkowski finished with five saves for the Galaxy, who have gone 4-2-2 since the start of September.

Pablo Sisniega saved seven shots in his second start this season for San Diego, which beat the Galaxy 3-1 at home to close out August but haven't won since — going 0-4-4.

Up next

San Diego: Hosts Seattle Sounders on Saturday.

Los Angeles: At Los Angeles FC on Oct. 26.