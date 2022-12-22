Future of Compton after-school program remains in limbo as owner mulls continuing business

The future of a popular after-school program in Compton remains in limbo just a week after announcing they would shut their doors due to gang violence in the area.

Wildcat Youth Academy founder Derrick Cooper announced that his program would no longer operate when a turf war between two gangs wound up on their doorstep, with a shooting that sent children scrambling for cover.

"I took off running, I was nervous," said Zaden, one of the academy's students.

"I froze for a second, not knowing what to do," said another student. "I had to come inside."

After calls from the public to remain open, Cooper is mulling his options, which include hiring armed security, relocation or sticking with his plans to close.

"While everybody's enjoying their winter break, I'm stressed out because I don't know where my kids are gonna go," Cooper said, noting that the children are scheduled to return on Jan. 2, a plan he isn't so sure is going to play out.

While none of the children were injured during the shooting, the proximity of violence and the daunting task to keep other family's children safe is enough for Cooper to consider closing the school down for good.

Wednesday was the first day any of the school's children or employees returned since closing after the shooting.

"They didn't get hurt physically," said . "But mentally, emotionally — it hurts."

Though the after-school program has been around for just three years, the academy itself has been a safe haven for children for nearly 30 decades, with safety only becoming a concern in recent months.

"Trying to keep it beautiful is tough," Cooper said, pointing to graffiti that had just been covered up. While he believes this is a first step towards making progress, he's contemplating a number of different steps he might have to take to protect the children.

He's considering installing more lights, more staff and possibly armed security. He knows that those factors are necessary for the safety of his staff and students, and he's willing to go that distance to make sure he can stay open.

However, without the necessary funding for those changes, he's unsure if he can keep going.

As the public fights to keep the program open, the Wildcat Youth Academy Director says it's time to move to another location.

"I really don't want to return here," she said. "Honestly, I don't."

Even with the future unclear, there are nearly 60 children on the program's waitlist.

Cooper says that he has spoken with Compton Mayor Emma Sharif about the issue in recent days. She, along with Supervisor Holly Mitchell and Councilman Andre Spicer, are hoping they can come together to determine a plan to keep the program open, even if it means relocation.

A GoFundMe for the center can be found by searching the keywords: "Wildcats After School Program Kids Gangs Shooting."