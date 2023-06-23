Furby reboot: The 90s nostalgic toy is here again

It's baaaack. One of the 'it' toys of the 90s is making a comeback whether you like it or not.

Furby, the bug-eyed stuffed animal that seemed to have a mind of its own, is coming again to Amazon and other retailers July 15 as part of its 25th anniversary.

Hasbro first released the stuffed animal/ toy in 1998.

Parents may not have been as fond of the toy as kids were since it didn't have an off button.

The little furball could be found gibber-chatting on its own in the middle of the night –- a little haunting, leaving many parents explaining that Furby is 'lost,' just can't find it anywhere.

But how delightful for kids … a furry little toy that did its own thing.

The new Furby of 2023 has been reimagined with a 'cuter' look, available in either purple or coral and has quite a few updates with many more features. Designers say it's meant to be a BFF.

Hasbro is bringing Furby back July 15. Hasbro

"Over the past few years, we've done a lot of research to understand what kids would want to see in a new Furby," said Kristin McKay, vp & general manager, Hasbro fashion & preschool.

"Through this research, kids told us that it was important for Furby to be their ultimate best friend – a furry companion to do all the things a BFF would do, like dance to music, share fortunes, meditate, mimic each other in silly voices, and even put on a light show, and that's exactly what we created."

The new Furby has five voice-activated modes and over 600 responses, including lights, sounds, and songs. Furby also responds to hugs, pats, belly tickles and shaking -- and you can comb and style its furhawk.

The original Furby of the 90s sold over 40 million units globally in its first three years and became a collector item, much like Beanie Babies.