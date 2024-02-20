Funnel cloud appears near Santa Paula
A funnel cloud appeared in the skies near Santa Paula Tuesday afternoon.
The National Weather Service said it happened at about 3:20 p.m. Video showed the funnel emerging from a large cloud above the Ventura County city.
A funnel cloud is a column of condensed water droplets mixed with a rotating wind column. It typically looks cone-shaped, similar to a tornado.
However, the rotating cone does not touch the ground. If it did, it would be classified as a tornado.
There was no damage reported. A funnel cloud is a rare occurrence in Southern California.
