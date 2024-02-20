Watch CBS News
Funnel cloud appears near Santa Paula

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

A funnel cloud appeared in the skies near Santa Paula Tuesday afternoon. 

The National Weather Service said it happened at about 3:20 p.m. Video showed the funnel emerging from a large cloud above the Ventura County city.

A funnel cloud is a column of condensed water droplets mixed with a rotating wind column. It typically looks cone-shaped, similar to a tornado.

However, the rotating cone does not touch the ground. If it did, it would be classified as a tornado. 

Santa Paula: Funnel Cloud Spotted Towards Foothills
The funnel cloud appeared at about 3:20 p.m. KCAL News

There was no damage reported. A funnel cloud is a rare occurrence in Southern California. 

Matthew Rodriguez
headshot-2.jpg

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on February 20, 2024 / 6:01 PM PST

First published on February 20, 2024 / 6:01 PM PST

