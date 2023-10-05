Watch now: Funeral for fallen LASD Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer

Funeral services will be held on Thursday at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels for the Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy who was gunned down in his patrol vehicle last month near the Palmdale sheriff's station.

Ryan Clinkunbroomer, a 30-year-old, third-generation deputy who was only recently engaged to be married, will be laid to rest in a private ceremony following the Mass.

Hundreds of law enforcement personnel, including Sheriff Robert Luna, are expected to turn out at the cathedral to pay their respects at the 9:30 a.m. remembrance.

According to the sheriff's department, speakers will include Luna; fellow deputies Zachary Corrales, Zachary Gregg and Andrew De La Rosa; sheriff's Capt. Josh Bardon of the Palmdale station; Brittany Lindsey, Clinkunbroomer's fiancée; and Michael Clinkunbroomer, the slain deputy's father.

"Ryan was the best guy I've ever met," said his fiancée Lindsey, who was engaged to Clinkunbroomer just four days before he was killed.

"He was so thoughtful and caring, and everyone who met him or knew him, loved him. I'm so happy I was able to love him. It was not long enough. I couldn't wait to start our lives together. We were just engaged, planning to get married and start a family."

Hundreds of law enforcement personnel line up outside at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels for the funeral of Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer KCAL News

Clinkunbroomer was shot around 6 p.m Sept. 16 while sitting in his patrol car at a traffic light near the station at Sierra Highway and East Avenue Q.

Video from the scene showed a dark-colored sedan pulling up behind the patrol SUV, then slowly pulling alongside the driver's side of the deputy's vehicle, pausing, then driving away.

Sheriff's officials said a good Samaritan stopped to render aid after the shooting and the wounded deputy was taken to Antelope Valley Medical Center in grave condition. He was pronounced dead that night.

Clinkunbroomer's alleged killer, Kevin Eduardo Cataneo Salazar, 29, of Palmdale, was arrested two days after the killing, following a standoff at his family's home. He was charged with murder and has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.