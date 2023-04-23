Fundraiser to be held to support family of teen killed outside Westlake High

A fundraiser will be held to support the family of Wesley Welling, a teen killed during a rampage last week.

Welling died and three other students were hurt when they were run down by a car at a bus stop outside of Westlake High School in Thousand Oaks.

Police say the suspect allegedly stabbed a man at a Simi Valley Walmart, then attacked his family in Camarillo before hitting the kids at Westlake High. The suspect faces murder charges.

All proceeds from the fundraising concert will go towards the families impacted by the tragedy. The event starts at 5 p.m. Sunday and will be at the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills.