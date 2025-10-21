Watch CBS News
4 people found dead in Fullerton from possible overdose, police say

An investigation is underway in Fullerton after four people were found dead from a possible overdose, police said. 

They were called to the 100 block of W. Wilshire Avenue at around 11 a.m. after receiving a call from a person who said "his friends had overdosed and were not breathing," according to a news release from the Anaheim Police Department. 

Upon arrival, officers found four people dead inside of a home. None of the victims has yet been identified. 

"Fullerton Police Department Detectives responded and are conducting a death investigation," the release said. "There is no immediate threat to the public."

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

