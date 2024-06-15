Fullerton police fatally shoot man who allegedly ran towards them while armed with knives

Police fatally shot a man who they say ran towards them while he was holding a knife in each hand early Saturday morning.

They were called to the 200 block of E. Imperial Highway at around 5 a.m. after learning of a man who was allegedly armed and threatening people, according to a statement from Fullerton Police Department officials.

"The reporting party told the call taker he was a victim of weapon brandishing and to send multiple officers due to the male's dangerous behavior," said the police statement.

Officers say that they came in contact with the suspect upon arrival, who appeared to be holding a knife in each hand. They ordered him to drop the weapons several times before he allegedly began running towards them, which prompted them to pen fire.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died.

No other injuries were reported.

Investigators located a knife and a box cutter at the scene.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office will be investigating the shooting.

Anyone with further details is asked to contact police at (714) 738-5335.