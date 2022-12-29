Watch CBS News
Fullerton man arrested on suspicion of attempting to lure teen for sex

A Fullerton man suspected of attempting to lure a teenager for sex was behind bars on Wednesday. 

According to Fullerton Police Department, officers were initially dispatched to the 1800 block of W. Orangethorpe Avenue at around 5 p.m. after receiving report that a man had attempted to contact a 14-year-old with the intent of committing sexual acts, as well as sending "lewd photographs."

While they investigated the incident, detectives were able to identify a suspect, 57-year-old Fullerton resident John Gradney, who they say was "engaged in the inappropriate exchange of messages with a minor."

Due to lack of sufficient evidence, they were unable to arrest Gradney at the time. However, they were made aware of additional evidence that could be provided at a later time. 

After additional investigation, at which time they followed up on that additional evidence, investigators were able to secure enough of a base to arrest Gradney.

He was taken into custody at around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Officers served a search warrant on his home in order to search for additional evidence. 

Gradney was arrested for "contact with a minor with the intent to have sex and sending harmful matter to seduce a minor," police said. 

He is held on $100,000 bail.

As they continue to investigate, officers ask anyone with additional information or who may also be a victim of the suspect to come forward and contact them at (714) 738-6759.

