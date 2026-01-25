Death investigation underway in Fullerton after man found on street

A death investigation is underway in Fullerton after a man was found dead in the street late Sunday night.

Officers were called to the intersection of S. Euclid Street and W. Baker Avenue a little before 9 p.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting a stabbing, Fullerton Police Department officers told CBS LA. They also said that the caller told them the man was possibly run over by a car.

Upon arrival, the victim, who hasn't yet been identified, was found lying in the road. He was declared dead at the scene.

There was no information provided on the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

SkyCal flew over the spot of the incident, where a tarp was seen covering the body. A large section of the street, outside of what looked to be a motel and a strip mall, was blocked by crime scene tape as investigators worked in the area.

Police said further details on the incident were expected to be released on Monday.