2 critically injured in Fullerton after box truck collides with electric scooters

A pair of individuals were critically injured on Saturday night when they collided with a box truck while riding electric scooters in Fullerton, authorities said.

According to the Fullerton Police Department, officers responded to the area of Associated Road and Yorba Linda Boulevard after reports of a collision at about 7 p.m. Saturday.

Officers found two females in the roadway with life-threatening injuries upon arrival, with a white box truck nearby.

Both victims were transported to a local trauma center, where they remain in critical condition. They've been identified publicly only as females, and their ages have not been released.

Investigations revealed that the two individuals were riding electric scooters in the No. 2 lane of southbound Associated. At one point, the white box truck's driver, also going southbound in the same lane, collided with both individuals.

It's not yet clear how the crash occurred. Drugs and alcohol use are not believed to be factors.

No additional details were immediatley made available.

