Fugitive convicted of murder arrested in Tijuana after allegedly killing police commander

Authorities say a convicted murderer, who allegedly escaped custody before a scheduled court appearance in Kern County, has been apprehended in eastern Tijuana.

Abigail Meyer with the United States Marshals Service said Cesar M. Hernandez was taken into custody on April 17th by members of Mexico's State Investigation Agency.

The arrest comes nearly four months after the 34-year-old is alleged to have escaped custody during a prison transfer. Authorities said, while on the run, Hernandez allegedly shot and killed a Mexico police commander during an attempted arrest on April 9th.

"USMS personnel who were in the area but not involved in the shooting incident rendered aid to Commander Esparza Reyes before she succumbed to injuries," Meyer said.

Hernandez was sentenced to 80 years to life in prison without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder in 2019, Meyer said.