Search underway after convicted murderer escapes custody before court appearance in Kern County

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Authorities are searching for a convicted murderer who escaped custody prior to a court appearance in Kern County on Monday. 

Cesar M. Hernandez, 34, was being transported to the Kern County Superior Courthouse, located at 1122 Jefferson Street in Delano, in the morning by California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials when the escape occurred, according to a statement from the department. 

screenshot-2024-12-02-at-3-53-46-pm.png
Cesar Hernandez, the convicted murderer who escaped from law enforcement on Monday in Kern County. California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

"At 10:45 a.m., officials were transporting incarcerated person Cesar M. Hernandez to a court appearance," the statement said. "Upon arrival, Hernandez evaded staff custody, jumped out of the van, and is currently at large."

Hernandez is 5-foot-5 and weighs about 160 pounds, officials said. He has brown eyes, black hair and was last seen wearing an orange top and pants. 

Agents with CDCR's Special Services Unit and Investigative Services Unit were called to the area to help in the search, which is also being assisted by the California Highway Patrol and police departments from Delano and McFarland. 

Hernandez was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder, a second-strike offense, in 2019. 

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is urged to call 911 or to contact CDCR Lieutenant Anthony Sotello at (661) 721-6300 ext. 5506. 

