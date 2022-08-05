Fruit vendor shot and killed during armed robbery attempt in Gardena

A fruit vendor in his 30s was fatally shot in Gardena on Thursday.

The shooting took place at around 5 p.m. in an unincorporated part of Gardena located on Rosecrans Avenue, between Main Street and San Pedro Street.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies from the Compton Station were dispatched to the scene, where they located the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead after succumbing to his wounds.

His identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Authorities indicated that the shooting resulted from an armed robbery attempt. They are looking for two suspects involved in the shooting, though did not provide further information.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.