Friends and family hoping for return of local veteran volunteering as combat medic in Ukraine

Friends and family are desperately hoping for the safe return of a local veteran who was seriously injured while volunteering as a combat medic in Ukraine.

Gio Roman, a Garden Grove man who served in the United States Marine Corps and normally works as an emergency room technician, has been overseas for months, offering assistance in the ongoing war in Ukraine.

"He just wanted to do more," said Scott Caceres, a friend of Roman. "Do more for those who can't really help themselves."

More than a year has passed since Russia's invasion of Ukraine first began, prompting the United States to commit more than 29 billion dollars worth of military aid. Still, Roman saw an opportunity to do even more.

"He saw what was going on in Ukraine and felt his skills he learned as a Marine and working in the ER, he could benefit them as a combat medic," Caceres said.

Two weeks ago, however, Roman's mission was derailed when he was severely injured when an RPG struck the side of the Humvee he was traveling in.

Roman, who was rushed to a Ukrainian hospital after the incident, lost his right eye, injured his arm and sustained a significant head injury.

"The level of medical care in Ukraine is limited and I know he's gotten brain scans and stuff like that, but the information we're getting is limited," Caceres said, noting that this is one of the many reasons he and others have started a GoFundMe for their friend.

Though he's no longer inside of the war zone, Roman's future remains uncertain. His brother has since flown out to be by his side and work towards bringing him home as soon as possible.

Caceres said that in the meantime, he's searching for local medical and mental help to quicken Roman's recovery.

"We just want to keep his morale up and let him know we're gonna take care of you for now til you go back to taking care of others."

The GoFundMe can be found by searching for the keywords: "Help Gio Get Home."