Free admission to all national parks on Friday
Feel like spending time outdoors today? The National Park Service is offering free admission to all of its parks on Friday, August 3, in celebration of the 3rd anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act.
According to the news release, the service said the act is making a big difference in the protection and enjoyment of national parks and other public lands.
The fee waiver only applies to the cost of entry, but guests will still have to pay a fee if they plan to camp.
The park service is offering more free days on Sept. 23 for National Public Lands Day and Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.