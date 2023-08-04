Free admission to all national parks on Friday

Feel like spending time outdoors today? The National Park Service is offering free admission to all of its parks on Friday, August 3, in celebration of the 3rd anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act.

Are you ready for #GreatAmericanOutdoorsDay? (Actually, every day is an outdoor day for us!) On Friday, August 4th, in honor of the third anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act, all park entrance fees will be waived. pic.twitter.com/CWGs4vvjcn — National Park Service (@NatlParkService) August 3, 2023

According to the news release, the service said the act is making a big difference in the protection and enjoyment of national parks and other public lands.

The fee waiver only applies to the cost of entry, but guests will still have to pay a fee if they plan to camp.

The park service is offering more free days on Sept. 23 for National Public Lands Day and Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.