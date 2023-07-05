Fourth of July: Health officials warn of poor air quality due to fireworks

Air quality concerns going into the Fourth of July holiday

With numerous fireworks shows planned around the Southland for Fourth of July festivities, the South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a particulate advisory for Tuesday and Wednesday — warning people of poor air quality, and that high levels of airborne particles could cause health problems.

The advisory will be in effect from 5 p.m. Tuesday through 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

"The Air Quality Index (AQI) may reach the Hazardous AQI category from the evening of Tuesday, July 4th through the early afternoon on Wednesday, July 5th," the agency said in a statement.

"Fireworks emit high levels of particle pollution (PM2.5 and PM10) as well as metal air pollutants, all of which can contribute to negative health effects. ... Breathing of fine particulate matter can lead to a wide variety of cardiovascular and respiratory health effects such as heart attacks, asthma aggravation, decreased lung function, coughing, or difficulty breathing and may lead to premature death in people with heart or lung disease."

July 4 and 5 are typically among the worst days of the year in the South Coast Air Basin for airborne particles, the AQMD said.

The agency gave these tips for minimizing health risks during periods of poor air quality:

limit your exposure by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed or seeking alternative shelter;

avoid vigorous physical activity;

run air conditioning and/or an air purifier. If possible, do not use swamp coolers or whole house fans that bring in outside air, and

avoid burning wood in your fireplace or fire pit and minimize sources of indoor air pollution such as candles, incense, pan-frying and grilling.