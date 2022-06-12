Four robbers still at large after smash-and-grab at Industry mall

Authorities were looking for four men who broke open display cases and took jewelry from a business Saturday at the Puente Hills Mall in Industry.

It happened around 4 p.m. inside the Daniel's Jewelers store in the mall located at 1600 S. Azusa Drive. The smash-and-grab robbery was being investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Industry station.

According to investigators, the men used a hammer to shatter the display glass in the store. They were seen by witnesses running through the mall and are currently at large.

The robbers were wearing black-hooded sweatshirts and all-black clothing.

The sheriff's Industry station urged anyone with information about the incident to call them at 626-330-3322 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.