Four people injured, including two children, in car crash near Orange

A traffic crash in an unincorporated part of Orange County early Sunday morning injured four people, including two children, near the city of Orange.

The two children were transported to Children's Hospital-Orange County.

Firefighters and paramedics were sent to the scene at 12:12 a.m. to South Prospect Street and East La Veta Avenue, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

It's unclear at this moment if there were any arrests or citations as a result to the crash or how many vehicles were involved.