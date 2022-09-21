Former UCLA basketball player Jalen Hill dead at 22

Former UCLA Bruin basketball player Jalen Hill has died at 22 years old.

The news was confirmed by Hill's father, George, via his private Instagram account on Tuesday.

Our program is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former student-athlete Jalen Hill. We offer our most sincere condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/JOUrHjh9NU — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) September 21, 2022

While the cause of death remains unknown, Hill's family said he was in Costa Rica when he disappeared.

Hill, who played forward and center with the Bruins, joined the team in 2017 before leaving the team during the 2021-2022 season due to depression and anxiety.

During his three seasons he played in 77 games, averaging 6.5 points and 6.4 rebounds.

The news of Jalen Hill's passing is heartbreaking. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time. Jalen was a warm-hearted young man with a great smile who has left us far too soon. pic.twitter.com/YK69T7r91B — Mick Cronin (@CoachMickCronin) September 21, 2022

He hailed from Corona, where he became a four star recruit at Corona Centennial High School, ranked the No. 47 high school basketball player in the nation his senior year.

Hill was one of three Bruins players, along with LiAngelo Ball and Cody Riley that were arrested for shoplifting in 2017 when the team was in Shanghai, China for a season-opening matchup against Georgia Tech. He was suspended for the entire 2017-18 season as a result.