Former serviceman from Corona convicted of exporting military equipment to Russia

A former serviceman has been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to exporting military equipment to Russia.

According to the United States Department of Justice, former Air Force reservist Igor Pachernikov violated the Arms Export Control Act by purchasing and sending at least 19 items, including thermal riflescopes, weapon sights, monoculars and night vision goggles, to his accomplices in Russia without the proper licenses.

Prosecutors said that the shipments happened between December 2016 and May 2018. They claimed Panchernikov would purchase the devices and have them sent to his Corona home before he would inspect and redistribute the equipment to his co-conspirators in Russia and Illinois.

According to the DOJ, he sent two items directly to his accomplices in Russia and mailed 17 "defense articles" to 61-year-old Elena Shifrin in Mundelein, IL. She then sent them to Russia. To disguise the regulated items, Panchernikov used fake names and concealed them in other items like a drill press.

Panchernikov pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Arms Export Control Act and was sentenced to 27 months in prison. He has been in federal custody since July 2022 after being extradited from Israel.

His accomplice Shifrin pleaded guilty to the same charge and is expected to be sentenced in the coming months.

Another alleged co-conspirator Vladimir Pridacha pleaded not guilty to his charges and awaits his trial starting on Aug. 29.

Two others have been charged: Boris Polosin of Russia and Vladimir Gohman of Israel. They are not in federal custody.