Former President Barack Obama endorses Karen Bass for Mayor of Los Angeles

Former President Barack Obama endorsed Rep. Karen Bass in her race for Los Angeles Mayor on Saturday.

In a video released by Bass' campaign, Obama urged voters to support the Congresswoman, who would be the first elected female mayor in the history of LA.

"I am asking Los Angeles to vote for Karen Bass for mayor," he said. "I know Karen, she was with me in supporting my campaign from the beginning, and Karen Bass will deliver results."

Bass is currently going head-to-head with real estate developer Rick Caruso, with the two trading blows in recent weeks as polls show a tight race, with Caruso holding a slight 3% lead at the latest.

She has served in Congress since 2011, and backed Obama's initial run for presidency back in 2008 while a member of the California State Assembly.

"Karen has always been on the right side of the issues we care so deeply about. She has devoted her life to serving her community, from working in the emergency room, to saving California from a budget crisis, to delivering relief during the COVID pandemic as a member of Congress," Obama continued.

In response to the endorsement, Bass said:

"I am humbled and honored to have the support of President Barack Obama. President Obama brought us faith in our government and hope for the future of our country. It is impossible to overstate the impact of his work leading this country for eight scandal-free years advancing social and economic justice had on the nation and the world. That impact became even more obvious when it was followed by four years of corruption and crime emanating from the Oval Office. But we as a country are fighting back. We as a city are fighting back. President Obama's support underscores the contrast in this race and inspires our campaign as we share our plans to solve homelessness and make LA safer and more affordable for everyone during the home stretch."

Obama joins an already lengthy list of prominent politicians to back Bass, joining President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders, amongst many others.