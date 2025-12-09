FBI releases new photo of former Olympian Ryan Wedding wanted for alleged transnational drug trafficking

The FBI has released a newly obtained photo of former Canadian Olympian Ryan Wedding, who is wanted for allegedly running and operating a transnational drug trafficking business.

The photo of Wedding is believed to have been taken in Mexico during the summer of 2025, where he allegedly resides, the FBI said. The 44-year-old is on the FBI Top Ten Fugitive list and has been previously compared to other notorious drug traffickers like Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman and Pablo Escobar.

The photo of former Canadian Olympian Ryan Wedding is believed to have been taken in Mexico during the summer of 2025. FBI

Federal authorities allege Wedding is responsible for routinely shipping hundreds of kilograms of cocaine from Colombia, through Mexico and Southern California to Canada and other U.S. locations. Wedding is also accused of ordering multiple murders, including the murder of a federal witness in January 2025.

At a news conference in November 2025, U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi described Wedding as the leader of one of the "most prolific and violent drug trafficking organizations in this world."

She also said over the course of the federal government's investigation into Wedding's alleged drug organization, 35 individuals have been indicted, 2,000 kilos and numerous weapons have been seized and $3.2 million in cryptocurrency has been recovered.

The United States Department of State's Narcotics Rewards Program is offering a reward of up to $15 million for information that leads to Wedding's arrest or conviction.

Wedding competed for the Canadian national team in the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympic Games before he was convicted in 2010 for attempting to buy cocaine from a U.S. government agent.

Anyone who may have information about Wedding is urged to contact the FBI via WhatsApp, Signal or Telegram (neither government-operated nor government-controlled platforms) at (424) 495-0614. You may also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at http://tips.fbi.gov.