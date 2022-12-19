Former NFL linebacker Willie McGinest arrested in West Hollywood nightclub assault investigation

Former NFL linebacker Willie McGinest was arrested Monday in connection with an investigation into an assault at a West Hollywood nightclub earlier this month.

McGinest, 51, was taken into custody about 7 a.m. Monday at the sheriff's West Hollywood Station, and he was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Bail was set at $30,000, and McGinest was released about 9:45 a.m., the sheriff's department reported.

The alleged assault occurred Dec. 9 in a nightclub in the 7900 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, the sheriff's department reported.

"Witnesses identified former NFL player Willie Lee McGinest Jr. as being one of the individuals involved in the incident," according to a sheriff's department statement. "On December 19, 2022, Mr. McGinest arrived at the West Hollywood sheriff's station to provide a statement regarding the incident," after which he was arrested.

Detectives from the sheriff's West Hollywood Detective Bureau were leading the investigation.

McGinest played in the National Football League for 15 years, most of them with the New England Patriots, where he was a three-time Super Bowl champion. He attended Long Beach Polytechnic High School and played at USC.

After retiring, he has served as an analyst for NFL Network, Fox Sports and ESPN.