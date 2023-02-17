Former Claremont school district board president faces charges after racy holiday party with minors

Former Claremont school official charged after racy Christmas party with high school choir

The Claremont Police Department announced it has filed charges against the former Claremont Unified School District Board of Education president and two others, involving incidents with minors at a 2022 holiday party,

Former board president, Steven Llanusa, 62, hired 14 and 15-year-old members of the Claremont High School choir to sing at his Dec. 3 2022 holiday party at his home. Allegations against Llanusa involve inappropriate behavior and furnishing alcohol to the minors.

Claremont police stated as a result of their investigation, 34-year-old Blake White, aka "Buddy the Elf," of Temecula, was arrested for lewd and lascivious acts with a minor 14 to 15 years of age. White was arrested Dec. 28, 2022 and released on $25,000 bond.

Tandy Robinson, 61, of Claremont was charged with providing alcohol to a minor.

The case was presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney Feb. 9 and all three defendants are set to appear in court March 30.

Llanusa resigned his 17-year seat on the board of education Dec. 10 after parents and other community members complained the party was inappropriate for the underage members of the Claremont High School choir.



