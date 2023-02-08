Watch CBS News
Former adult star Ron Jeremy committed to a state mental health hospital

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Former adult film star Ron Jeremy was declared incompetent to stand trail on rape and other charges by the Los Angeles District Attorney and was committed to a state mental hospital.

A spokesperson for the district attorney's office said Jeremy can be held for up to two years, with a hearing to assess his progress set for May 8.

Jeremy faces 30 counts of rape and sexual misconduct allegations, spanning a 23-year period. He pleaded not guilty.

In January, a judge declared the 69-year-old incompetent to participate in his defense due to 'severe dementia,' according to his lawyer, Stuart Goldfarb.

Jeremy rose to fame in the adult film industry with over 2,000 movie appearances since the 1970s. He has been in prison since his arrest in 2020.

First published on February 7, 2023 / 6:04 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

