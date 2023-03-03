Forest Service closes San Bernardino National Forest land for 2 weeks

The U.S. Forest Service announced the temporary closure of all forest lands in the San Bernardino National Forest on Friday.

The closure begins Friday night at 11:59 p.m. and will remain in effect through Thursday, March 16 at 11:59 p.m.

The closure is intended to provide public and community safety due to recent extreme weather from the California winter storm. The closure affects San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County Mountains.