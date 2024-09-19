For SoCal wildfire victims, California blocks insurance companies from dropping coverage for a year

For 750,000 people affected by Southern California wildfires, the state has blocked insurance companies from dropping or refusing to renew their coverage — issuing a one-year moratorium to stop this from happening across four counties.

Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara announced the mandatory year-long freeze Thursday, and it's intended to preserve home insurance coverage for thousands of residents who faced wildfires earlier this month across Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Orange and Riverside counties. Altogether, the Airport, Bridge and Line fires burned through over 100,000 acres, or more than 150 square miles, in less than a week as thousands fled their homes, several people were injured and dozens of homes were lost.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared states of emergencies, with FEMA assistance secured and the National Guard deployed.

The one-year moratorium shields people who live "within the perimeters or adjoining ZIP Codes" of where the three fires burned from insurance non-renewal or cancellation for one year from the date of the governor's emergency declarations — regardless of whether they sustained a loss.

He first declared a state of emergency on Sept. 7 for the Line Fire in San Bernardino County. Then, on Sept. 11, he declared states of emergency in LA and San Bernardino counties for the Bridge Fire and in Orange and Riverside counties for the Airport Fire.

"By law, I am able to place moratoriums on insurance company homeowners cancellations and non-renewals in areas stricken by wildfires," Insurance Commissioner Lara said in a statement Thursday, describing the moratorium as a "temporary protection."

"This creates much-needed breathing room for homeowners while my Sustainable Insurance Strategy takes effect," Lara said. "Wildfire survivors should not have to worry about insurance while they are recovering."

California's Department of Insurance is sending staff members to wildfire disaster areas to help with filing claims and give guidance on avoiding insurance fraud and abuse. They can be found at local assistance centers currently open across four SoCal counties.

More information for those affected can be found by visiting here or by calling the state's insurance department at 800-927-4357 with any questions.

A full guide to resources and information for wildfire recovery can be found here.

Below is a list of all the assistance centers currently open in Southern Californian where those affected by recent wildfires can get help with home insurance claims and related information.

Los Angeles County - Bridge Fire

LA County Fairplex – Expo Hall 8 (Enter Gate 3)

1101 W. McKinley Ave.

Pomona, CA 91768

Dates and Hours of Operation:

Friday 9/20/2024: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Orange County & LA County - Airport Fire

Saddleback College

28000 Marguerite Parkway

Mission Viejo, CA 92692

Dates and Hours of Operation:

Thursday 9/19/2024 – Friday 9/20/2024: 3:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Saturday 9/21/2024: 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Riverside County - Airport Fire

Lake Community Center

310 W Graham Avenue

Lake Elsinore, CA 92530

Dates and Hours of Operation:

Thursday 9/19/2024 – Friday 9/20/2024: 12:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Saturday 9/21/2024: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

San Bernardino County - Bridge Fire

Cal State University San Bernardino

5500 University Parkway

San Bernardino, CA 92407

Dates and Hours of Operation:

Saturday 9/21/2024: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Monday 9/23/2024: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM