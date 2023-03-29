Food banks prepare for "Hunger Cliff" as CalFresh benefits expire

Local food banks are preparing for a massive surge in demand as pandemic-era CalFresh benefits expired over the weekend.

CalFresh is the state's version of the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assitance Program (SNAP) also known as food stamps. Since the COVID-19 emergency started, residents that rely on CalFresh have received additional benefits. Officials decided to end the distribution of additional benefits on March 26, 2023, three years after the pandemic started.

Food banks have dubbed the expiration date the "Hunger Cliff" claiming that the average CalFresh recipient will lose $85 per month. Families are predicted to lose more money, a maximum of $300 a month.

"We're calling it a hunger cliff because it's happening all across the country," said Westside Food Bank spokesperson Genevieve Riutort.

Millions of people lost these critical benefits, making many food banks, like Riutort's, concerned about a potential spike in demand.

"Honestly, those benefits were already not going as far as they could because of inflation," said Riutort.

Rick, who did not want to share his last name, said he relies on food assistance and has visited the Westside Food Bank for help.

"Stuff like Westside Food Bank is a blessing to poor people," said Rick. "Thank god for this, gives me food to eat.

Demand for help at food banks exploded during the pandemic, creating surreal scenes of massive lines of people waiting for basic items. It became the new normal.

While the economic situation for many has improved, there are still countless others teetering on financial ruin, or at the very least they are making sacrifices to account for inflation like Elani Curtis.

"Terrible, 53% of the money I get is for rent alone," said Curtis.

For now, Westside Food Bank is bracing for higher demand and they'll do what they can to keep up.

"One day you have the extra benefits and the next day they don't. So what are they going to do?" said Riutort. "They're going to go to food banks."

Riutort added food banks need more support from the communities and legislators. We reached out to local lawmakers in Congress to see if they are pushing to reinstate these pandemic food benefits.