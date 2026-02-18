Foo Fighters, Gustavo Dudamel sendoff lead 2026 Hollywood Bowl summer season lineup

The Foo Fighters and a sendoff for LA Phil Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel are leading the list of the Hollywood Bowl's 2026 summer season lineup that was announced on Wednesday.

This summer's lineup will showcase special concerts honoring Gustavo's work with the LA Phil before he departs at the end of this season.

"Celebrating Gustavo at the Bowl" will highlight some of his favorite artists, the Foo Fighters and the wide range of genres he has performed with the orchestra over the last 17 years.

The full summer lineup features a variety of jazz, classical and guest artists. Some of the music world's biggest names will be hitting the stage, including Chance the Rapper, OneRepublic, Jon Batiste and St. Vincent.

The summer season will kick off on June 20 with "The Best of Broadway," which will feature some of the theatre's greatest hits.

The lineup also includes special events like the "July Fourth Fireworks Spectacular with The Beach Boys," the "Blue Note Jazz Festival," and "A Roots Picnic Experience: Great Night in Hip-Hop."

Individual tickets for the 2026 Hollywood Bowl summer season go on sale to the general public on May 5.

Use this link to see the full schedule of performances.